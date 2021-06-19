Should the U.S. start taxing wealth?

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

"Paying taxes is an expression of citizenship," said Maureen Dowd at The New York Times. So what gives Jeff Bezos and his billionaire brethren the right to think they can keep "rolling around in gobs of dough and displays of obscene consumption" without paying their fair share? Last week, ProPublica "cracked open the vault on America's biggest tax grifters, revealing how the Midas men dip, dodge, and duck, paying pennies on the dollar, if that, while we suckers have to pony up." Amazon founder Bezos, for instance, paid $0 in federal income taxes in 2007 and 2011. "Everyone was outraged" when former President Donald Trump "refused to show his tax returns," while it turns out "real billionaires were skating." What they did may not be against the law, but it isn't right.

It's why we need an aggressive tax overhaul, said Jennifer Rubin at The Washington Post. The progressive tax code is supposed to make the rich pay more. Instead, "we've created a paradise for billionaires without improving the lives of the rest of Americans." What's especially "insidious is how much of the wealth has been founded on public services," said Michael Hiltzik at the Los Angeles Times. Elon Musk, for instance, became the world's second-richest man thanks to Tesla, which has "been assisted by taxpayer-funded incentives" for customers and $2.5 billion in tax credits. It's time to take seriously Sen. Elizabeth Warren's proposal of "a 2 percent tax on the net value of stocks, bonds, and anything else of value exceeding a total of $50 million."