Monica Lewinsky signs producing deal with goal of telling 'thought-provoking' stories

Monica Lewinsky is ready to tell some stories of her own.

The writer, activist, and owner of production company Alt Ending has signed a first-look producing deal with 20th Television, says The Hollywood Reporter. Lewinsky is currently working as a "hands-on producer" for FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story, an anthology chronicling the events that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

Lewinsky said she's excited by "entertaining, thought-provoking and emotion-stirring" storytelling that advances conversation by "exploring the human condition from an unexpected lens."

She added that, "having had my own story hijacked for many years," she's "very interested" in unconventional voices or perspectives: "They're brimming with untapped potential."

For its part, 20th Television said it is "hopeful this first look deal leads to many successful projects together."

Lewinsky is also credited as an executive producer on the upcoming HBOMax documentary, 15 Minutes of Shame, per the Reporter.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere on FX Sept. 7.