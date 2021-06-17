Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, but is 'excited' for the Olympics

Naomi Osaka will not play Wimbledon this month, having decided that she needs to take some "personal time with friends and family," her agent said in a statement.

Osaka, 23, is ranked No. 2 in the world. In May, Osaka announced on social media that she was pulling out of the French Open, after she was fined for refusing to appear at a mandatory press conference. Osaka, who has won four Grand Slam titles since 2018, later said over the last few years, she has experienced anxiety and depression.

While she is skipping Wimbledon, Osaka is planning on competing in the Tokyo Olympics "and is excited to play in front of her home fans," her agent said.