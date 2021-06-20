DeSantis edges Trump in new 2024 straw poll

Former President Donald Trump winning another GOP presidential nomination, should he decide to go for it, is often treated as a foregone conclusion, but every once in a while there's a reminder that there's still a very long way to go until 2024.

On Saturday, for example, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) edged Trump in a straw poll taken at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver. In-person and online attendees were asked to vote for all the potential candidates they approve of out of a 31-person field. Trump and DeSantis were neck-and-neck at the top, but there was some hefty distance between them and the third-place finisher, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.). Former Vice President Mike Pence finished 10th.

Top Five: Ron DeSantis (74%), Donald Trump (71%) Sen. Ted Cruz (43%) Mike Pompeo (39%) Sen. Tim Scott (36%). — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 20, 2021

Obviously, at this stage, a straw poll could simply be a mirage, but DeSantis has looked like a contender elsewhere, finishing second to Trump in the 2024 straw poll conducted at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February. Trump has also said, if he does make another bid for the White House, he'd consider the controversial, but popular governor as a potential running mate.