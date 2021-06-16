U.S. reporter tells Putin his opponents end up 'dead, imprisoned, or jailed,' asks 'what are you so afraid of?'

Russian President Vladimir Putin faced several questions about the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny during Putin's summit with President Biden in Geneva on Wednesday — unsurprisingly, he didn't exactly own up to any wrongdoing.

U.S. officials, including Biden, have repeatedly condemned Russia's persecution of Navalny, especially after the U.S. concluded earlier this year that the Kremlin was behind Navalny's poisoning. At Putin's closely-watched meeting with Biden, reporters pressed him on Russia's treatment of the opposition leader.

Putin won’t say Navalny’s name. Calls him “this man” and says he was “consciously” breaking the law, in response to question from @mchancecnn. The US concluded earlier this year that Russian agents poisoned Navalny with novichok in an attempted assassination. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) June 16, 2021

Putin blamed Navalny for failing to properly register with authorities when he went to Germany after being poisoned with a nerve agent. "This man knew that he was breaking the law," said Putin when asked about Navalny's imprisonment. "He wanted, consciously, to break the law" by going abroad for treatment, Putin asserted.

Putin's line on Navalny is basically that he deserves what he gets pic.twitter.com/Ilb2jDNc9t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2021

The Russian president then pivoted to criticize the U.S. justice system. ABC News' Rachel Scott asked "the list of your political opponents who are dead, imprisoned, or jailed is long ... what are you so afraid of?," and Putin answered by invoking the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He noted that some rioters were arrested after attacking the Capitol, saying "many people are facing the same things that we do."

"You didn't answer my question, sir. If all of your political opponents are dead, in prison, poisoned, doesn't that send a message that you do not want a fair political fight?" Putin responds to this question by bringing up the January 6 insurrection. pic.twitter.com/n8esSY0lMT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2021

Biden will hold a separate press conference to discuss his meeting with his Russian counterpart.