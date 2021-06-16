The 5 weirdest moments of the Biden-Putin summit

President Biden's bilat with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday seemed to go relatively well, all things considered. Still, even a meeting on the world's stage is bound to have its fair share of interesting quirks. Check out a few of the summit's most notable moments below.

In the latest installment of "Who is in charge of White House gift giving?" Biden reportedly presented Putin with custom Randolph USA aviators and a crystal sculpture of an American bison, the national mammal of the United States, Axios reports.

Who is in charge of White House gifting, @WHCOS, thanks — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) June 16, 2021

WH adds: “In 1978, Randolph joined forces with the U.S. military to produce the HGU-4/P Aviator designed for fighter pilots. They have since provided the U.S. military and NATO partners with their high-level, durable aviators, manufactured domestically in Massachusetts.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 16, 2021

There's no word as to what the president may have received from Putin, who shared some ... pretty depressing thoughts in his press conference following the leaders' roughly four-hour meeting.

Putin, through his interpreter, goes dark: "There is no happiness in life, there is only a mirage on the horizon, so cherish that." — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) June 16, 2021

And speaking of press conferences, Biden's wasn't exactly devoid of strange moments, either. For starters, he "mistakenly" referred to Putin as former President Donald Trump before quickly correcting himself.

Freudian Slip of the Day: Biden refers to President Putin as President Trump, then quickly corrects himself. pic.twitter.com/K6TqjhzpyI — The Recount (@therecount) June 16, 2021

He also terrifyingly joked he would "invade Russia." Good one ...

Good thing Biden clarified he was joking here pic.twitter.com/aL9ncoASb7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2021

And, in what Vox's Aaron Rupar very astutely dubbed a replica of the popular 'Deal With It' gif, Biden, at one point, completely avoided answering a question by slowly donning his aviators and saying, "Thank you very much."

After what was sure to be a long day, Biden ended his presser, but not before a rather tense exchange with CNN's Kaitlan Collins. Read more at The Week.