President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden announced Saturday that their 13-year-old German Shepherd, Champ, has died.

In a statement posted by Jill Biden, they called Champ "our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years" and said "in our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion."