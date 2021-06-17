Mitch McConnell shuts down hope of Republican support for Joe Manchin's voting rights compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made it clear on Thursday that he does not support Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) Stacey Abrams-backed revisions to the For The People Act, claiming Manchin's substitute "still retains S.1's rotten core."

"In reality," McConnell said, "the plan endorsed by Stacey Abrams is no compromise," and still maintains an "assault" on the idea that states, rather than the federal government, should run their own elections.

The Kentucky senator even went so far as to assert "all Republicans" will oppose Manchin's proposal, a big issue seeing as it would need at least 10 GOP votes to pass in the Senate, writes Politico.

Here's Blunt's quote When “Stacey Abrams immediately endorsed Sen. Manchin’s proposal, it became the Stacey Abrams substitute, not the Joe Manchin substitute.” *-early tweet misspelled Stacey, apologies — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 17, 2021

Manchin has repeatedly emphasized his opposition to "sweeping" voter reform, but shared on Wednesday changes he would support, including expanded early voting and a ban on partisan gerrymandering. Abrams' recent backing is expected to galvanize support from Manchin's fellow Democrats, but, unless the West Virginia senator makes good on what could be movement toward filibuster reform, that still might not be enough.