6 homes for artists

Sonoma, California

Architect Julie Dowling designed Bay Oaks Estate in collaboration with its artist owner. The four-bedroom house includes an artist's studio with full-spectrum natural lighting; reinforced walls for hanging art; display cabinets; a gallery; and a library with wall-to-wall bookshelves.

The 12-acre property features two 500-year-old trees; flower and vegetable gardens; terraces; a fountain; a guesthouse; and a pool overlooking Sonoma Valley and Mount Diablo. $5,495,000. Maria Marchetti, Sotheby's International Realty/San Francisco, (415) 699-8008.

El Guique, New Mexico

Built in 1746, the two adobe houses on this two-bedroom Rio Grande Valley estate have been updated as a residence and an artist's retreat. Both feature historic details; the artist's studio has a bedroom, bath, library, kitchenette, and dining area, and the main house has two fireplaces, an eat-in kitchen, dining and living rooms, and a master bedroom and bath.

The 1.1-acre drip-irrigated property includes lawns, herb plantings, and evergreen, box elder, locust, and fruit trees. $1,200,000. David Cordova, Sotheby's International Realty, (505) 660-9744.

Rhinebeck, New York

This five-bedroom Arts and Crafts–style home was designed by sculptor and painter Richard Artschwager and features a separate artist's studio with wall-to-wall windows. The main house has an eat-in chef's kitchen; a great room with beamed ceiling topped with a cupola; a study with fireplace; a library with Hudson River views; and several covered porches.

The 20-acre forested parcel includes naturally landscaped grounds, the studio, a guesthouse, and a pool. $3,775,000. Harry H. Hill III, Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International, (914) 489-7143.

New Canaan, Connecticut

Above the garage of this 1929 Georgian-style manor is a skylit artist's studio. The eight-bedroom house has hardwood floors, arched doorways, cathedral ceilings, four wood-burning fireplaces, a sunroom, a study, a bright office with a wall of windows, and a formal dining room opening to a terrace overlooking the gardens.

The 2-acre property is landscaped with lawns, paths, established garden beds, and mature specimen trees, and is steps from the town center. $3,095,000. Bettina Hegel, Brown Harris Stevens, (917) 842-3349.

Bristol, Maine

This 30-acre saltwater farm includes a historic barn outfitted with skylights, a metalworking studio, a workshop, and a darkroom, and a separate modern painter's studio with vaulted ceiling, north windows, and storage.

The restored four-bedroom farmhouse, dating to the 1790s, retains its original wide-board floors, wood-beamed ceilings, and two brick fireplaces. The property includes gardens, meadows, a pond, a six-bay garage, and 750 feet of riverfront with a deep-water dock with two moorings. $4,475,000. Joseph Sortwell, LandVest/-Christie's International Real Estate, (207) 706-6294.

Portland, Oregon

Set on a dock off Hayden Island in the Columbia River, this one-bedroom home includes a separate boathouse with bathroom, ideal for an artist's studio. Both buildings have large windows; the main house features vaulted ceilings, French doors, kitchen, pantry, living and dining areas, laundry, and loft bedroom.

Outside are a deck and boat mooring, ownership comes with two deeded parking spots, and shops and restaurants are a short drive or boat ride away. $239,900. Drew Coleman, The Hasson Company, (503) 908-4909.

