The Southern Baptist Convention is still cracking

The headline-grabbing news out of the Southern Baptist Convention in Nashville this week was an unexpected defeat for the far right.

On Tuesday, the largest Protestant denomination in the United States elected as its next leader Ed Litton, an Alabama pastor known for his work on racial reconciliation and the favored candidate of younger and nonwhite Southern Baptists (of whom there are many more than you might think). Generally considered the underdog, Litton narrowly beat Mike Stone, a Georgia pastor championed by the hard-right wing of the SBC, those members who worry — in the phrasing of popular author Beth Moore, who left the SBC in March — that their convention has come under sway of "woke feminist liberals." Further disappointing the ultraconservatives were the outcomes of two other votes — one concerning a resolution on racism, the other on sexual abuse.

But beware of reading too much into the outcome of the skirmishes in Nashville. For they are just skirmishes, and the SBC still has serious internal disagreements. It could even be heading for a split.

For outside observers, what transpires at the convention may seem irrelevant. Why pay attention to intra-church debates if you aren't a Southern Baptist, or perhaps not even a Christian?

One reason is that the SBC holds a unique place in American society. Though losing members at a record pace, it is still enormous and influential among American Christians beyond its formal membership. Moreover, the SBC has become something of a synecdoche for evangelicalism (especially white evangelicalism, though its new growth is predominantly nonwhite), with which we've maintained a national fascination since 2016. Evangelicals have no pope to proclaim official positions, but the sheer scale of the SBC makes it a valuable bellwether. If you want to know where evangelicals — by some measures, a quarter of the American public — are trending, the Southern Baptist Convention is just about the best place to look.