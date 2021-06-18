Mike Pence heckled and called a 'traitor' at conservative conference

Former Vice President Mike Pence headed to a conservative conference Friday — and almost immediately faced hecklers.

Pence delivered a speech at a Faith & Freedom Coalition summit Friday, but during his remarks, members of the audience could be heard shouting over the former vice president and accusing him of being a "traitor." He continued speaking over the hecklers, who were eventually drowned out by applause from other attendees.

Pence drew former President Donald Trump's ire in January for not attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. On the day of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Trump tweeted that Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done" as he oversaw the certification of the election results. The tweet was sent after Pence was rushed off the floor of the Senate, as pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol and chanted, "Hang Mike Pence."

Earlier this month, though, CNN reported that the relationship between Trump and Pence seems to be "on the mend," and the tensions between them have "eased to a manageable level."