Watch Dave Chappelle sing Radiohead's 'Creep' with Foo Fighters in Madison Square Garden's reopening concert
The Foo Fighters did something on Sunday that feels kind of remarkable in these times: They played a big stadium show for more than 15,000 fans in New York City's Madison Square Garden, the venue's first concert and full-capacity event since March 2020. Oh, and they brought out Dave Chappelle to sing Radiohead's "Creep." (The song has a NSFW word.)
All audience members had to show they were fully vaccinated to enter the arena. The Foo Fighters, who were planning to launch a concert tour in Cincinnati on July 28, announced the MSG show last week. "We've been waiting for this day for over a year," frontman Dave Grohl said in a statement. "And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard." The band dedicated the show to their longtime stage manager, Andy Pollard, who died June 18.