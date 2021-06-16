Report: Trump Organization CFO could face charges as soon as this summer

The Manhattan district attorney's office may be wrapping up its criminal tax investigation of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, making it possible he could face charges as early as this summer, people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times.

Prosecutors are looking into whether Weisselberg paid taxes on lavish benefits he received from former President Donald Trump, including leased cars, apartments, and private school tuition for at least one of his grandchildren, the Times reports. They have his personal tax returns and have questioned Jennifer Weisselberg, his former daughter-in-law. A grand jury has listened to evidence about Weisselberg and heard from Jeffrey S. McConney, another top executive at the Trump Organization, the Times says.

Prosecutors want Weisselberg to cooperate in their larger investigation into Trump and whether the Trump Organization committed financial fraud, including inflating property values to secure loans and lowering them to get tax benefits. It is not clear if prosecutors will try to indict Weisselberg, the Times reports; if so, he would be the first person facing charges as part of the fraud investigation into the Trump Organization. Read more at The New York Times.