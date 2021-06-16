Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tops People Magazine's list of reasons to love America

People Magazine has declared that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the No. 1 reason to love America.

The wrestler-turned-actor beat out COVID-19 vaccines for the honor, while Dolly Parton, "our ability to pivot," and the 4th of July rounded out the top five in the magazine's "100 Reasons to Love America." Unlike most people, Johnson said not even in his wildest dreams did he expect to be deemed the best thing about the United States. But he's staying humble: "I am in constant thank-you mode," he said. This isn't the first time the magazine has bestowed an honor upon him — he was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2016.

It's unclear if this is part of a bigger ploy to put Johnson in the White House, but it can't hurt.

Read more at People.