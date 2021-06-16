Rick Ross finds peace mowing his lawn

Evander Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass on his 200-plus acre property in Georgia. When rapper Rick Ross purchased that home, he decided he'd cut it himself, he told Forbes.

Ross went to John Deere and purchased the biggest, most efficient tractor, went home, filled it up with gas, and cut grass for "about five hours." The windows are tinted, and inside there's a radio and AC. "When I get in the tractor, it's a whole other level of peace, a whole other level of connecting with the estate and the animals and the birds and the wildlife," Ross said. "I sit there and have my cannabis rolled up, and, man, I look at the property and can appreciate my struggles and my triumphs."

Ross recommends everyone cut their grass, for that "great and peaceful sensation."

