Peter Jackson's new documentary about The Beatles will be 6 hours long

Peter Jackson has a new Beatles documentary on the way, and he has decided to let it be very long.

Disney revealed Thursday that Jackson's upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which makes use of previously unseen footage of the band shot in 1969, will clock in at six hours, Deadline reports. Rather than being released all at once, though, Get Back will be split into three two-hour episodes and debut on Disney+ over three consecutive days this Thanksgiving.

That's a change of plans for the documentary, which was previously set to be released in theaters as one film. But Jackson said Thursday he's "grateful" to be able to present the story "exactly the way it should be told." Disney, which is now describing Get Back as a "documentary series," touted the "wealth of tremendous footage" that he's spent three years restoring and editing — more than 60 hours of footage, to be exact. And in the end, what could be more appropriate for the Lord of the Rings director than a massive, and massively long, project released in three parts?

Get Back is set to debut its three episodes on Nov. 25, 26, and 27. Check out the trailer for it here.