A runner just qualified for the Olympics while wearing Cool Ranch Doritos earrings

Some athletes have lucky underwear or a superstitious pre-competition ritual, but Christina Clemons is fueled by the power of Doritos. The 31-year-old finished third in the 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Sunday, sealing her ticket to Tokyo — all while wearing mini Cool Ranch Doritos bags on her ears.

I made the Olympic team wearing a bag of @Doritos on my ears. Twitter, I need y’all to do your thing! We need to blow Doritos mentions UP 🙌🏾😂 pic.twitter.com/bGyiEcqiOD — Clemons, Christina A (@SheTheMann_ing) June 21, 2021

"I've been going after this team since 2012," a tearful Clemons explained in her post-race interview. "I've been looked over, I've been counted on, but when God is with you, it doesn't matter." Turns out all it takes is a little faith — and a satisfying flavored tortilla chip snack — to make your Olympic dreams come true.