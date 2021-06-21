Trump Organization sues NYC, alleging wrongful termination of contracts

The Trump Organization on Monday sued New York City, claiming it had "no right" to terminate the company's contracts to operate several city facilities.

After the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said former President Donald Trump "incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power. The city of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way, or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts."

The Trump Organization operated the Central Park Carousel, two Central Park ice skating rinks, and the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, bringing in about $17 million a year for the company. The Central Park contracts were set to expire in early 2021, but the Trump Organization's contract to operate the city-owned Ferry Point golf course wasn't due to expire until 2032.

"There can be no dispute that we are not just meeting, but exceeding our obligation to operate a first class, tournament quality daily fee golf course," the Trump Organization said in a statement. The company called de Blasio's actions "purely politically motivated," and accused him of advancing "his own partisan agenda" and interfering "with free enterprise."

A spokesman for the New York City Law Department vowed to "vigorously defend the city's decision to terminate the contract," and City Hall spokesman Bill Neidhardt told ABC News the whole situation was sparked by Trump's behavior. "It was Donald Trump who interfered with basic democracy when he incited a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol," he said. "You do that, and you lose the privilege of doing business with the city of New York. It's as simple as that."