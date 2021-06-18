Biden’s anti-poverty measures are stumbling out of the gate

When Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan back in March, an analysis from the Urban Institute held that it would cut child poverty by half this year. This figure was widely touted by liberals as being the biggest (albeit temporary) attack on poverty in decades.

But it's clear now that level of impact will definitely not come to pass, unless the Biden administration takes some big steps to fix the stumbling rollout of the ARP, and quick.

The first problem is with the extended boost to unemployment insurance, which was estimated to cut poverty by 1.1 percentage points. Since then, some 25 Republican states have announced they intend to end the program early, and in some places the cuts have already started. As I have detailed before, states are legally allowed to refuse the $300 supplement to benefits, but they are not allowed to cancel the extension of unemployment eligibility, or benefit duration.

Yet the Department of Labor has not taken any legal steps to stop conservative states from illegally denying benefits, and indeed President Biden seems to be conceding their (wrong) arguments that the unemployment boost is causing a labor shortage. That is going to put a sizable dent in the law's anti-poverty effect, because the Urban Institute estimate assumed those payments would go out until the program expires in September.

The more important problem is with the IRS and Biden's expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC), which was estimated to cut poverty by 0.9 points by itself — and help with deep poverty especially, because the poorest people in the country are generally single parents. Even before the pandemic, the IRS was struggling to fulfill its duties, thanks to over a decade of repeated budget cuts and staff reductions. Then the pandemic rescue packages loaded another huge burden on its back: the rounds of (mostly) universal checks, which required it to stand up a completely new system that would end up transferring over 160 million payments to addresses or bank accounts. The under-funded and under-appreciated IRS bureaucrats did manage to get most of those checks out eventually (which played no small part in keeping the country on two legs last year), but the lack of resources and heavy workload badly set back the processing of tax returns this year. Today many people are still waiting for their $1,400 check or their tax refund.