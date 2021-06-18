Ted Cruz likens Democrats to the Terminator, and 6 more notable moments from the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference

Friday's portion of the Faith & Freedom Coalition's conservative conference — "the nation's premier pro-faith, pro-family event" — in Orlando, Florida featured appearances from Republican lawmakers like Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and former Vice President Mike Pence. Naturally, things were said.

To start, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) mixed up the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem, erroneously claiming "woke, rich football players" are kneeling for the former instead of the latter.

"We're living in a nation where these woke, rich football players are kneeling for the Pledge of Allegiance," says Rick Scott. (NB: The kneeling's been during the anthem, the Pledge isn't recited at NFL games.) — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 18, 2021

When Cruz arrived on stage, he said he was going to do something "radical" — tell the truth. Such radical truth telling included statements like "George Washington was an American hero," writes The Washington Post's Dave Weigel. Cruz also admitted his prepared remarks originally used the phrase "a call to arms," but a member of his team told him to remove it for fear of media "numbskulls" misrepresenting his words as a call to violent action.

Ted Cruz kicks off his speech by saying he's going to do a "radical thing" and tell the truth. "Christopher Columbus discovering America was a good thing. George Washington was an American hero." Also: "We should stand for our national anthem." — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 18, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) says he “initially had a call to arms” in prepared remarks for Faith & Freedom Coalition, but someone on his team told him to take it out. He instead says: “a call to rhetorical arms.” pic.twitter.com/VcUGwUWyRn — The Recount (@therecount) June 18, 2021

He even asserted that Democrats, much like the Terminator, "are soulless, have no brain, and red eyes."

"The left is like the Terminator. They never stop. They're soulless, have no brain, and red eyes." The threat: "They want to convince patriots across the country that when you think obvious thoughts, you're alone." — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 18, 2021

Next up was Graham, who appeared to dabble in what The Recount dubbed "stand-up comedy."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is trying out some stand-up comedy about Trump at the Faith & Freedom event in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/cabuiqyQES — The Recount (@therecount) June 18, 2021

Graham still generating the most laffs of any speaker. On Trump: "We found common ground. He likes him, and I've come to like him." — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 18, 2021

And, for his part, Rubio doubled-down on a frequent conservative critique of the term "equity," as well as "social justice," during his stint in front of the crowd.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) says "social justice" and "equity" are actually Marxism. pic.twitter.com/iBNs5I36N4 — The Recount (@therecount) June 18, 2021

Pence's time in the spotlight was decidedly less grand — hecklers could be heard shouting over the former Vice President as he spoke, calling him a "traitor." Previously, Pence broke with Trump and his base after certifying the results of the 2020 election as legitimate.

Pence gets drowned out by hecklers at the Faith & Freedom Coalition summit, some of whom appear to be chanting "traitor!" pic.twitter.com/pAQxavsK3O — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 18, 2021

All in all, just another day in GOP paradise.