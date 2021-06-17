Andrew Giuliani reportedly employs a TikTok-famous zookeeper on his campaign staff

Andrew Giuliani seems to be happily continuing his father's longstanding tradition of making questionable choices in the public eye — this time, during his run for governor of New York.

Most recently, it was reported that Andrew employs Sean Kalin Jr., a "TikTok-famous zookeeper from Florida who loves sloths and kangaroos," on his campaign operation. Why, you may ask? Well, it appears to be because Kalin's father "competed on a golf-themed reality show" with the gubernatorial candidate in 2013, The Intelligencer writes.

Also on the campaign roster are: "password idiot" Ryan McAvoy, a staffer for former President Donald Trump most known for leaving his "encrypted passwords at a D.C. bus stop;" Heather McBride, Giuliani's spokeswoman and former childhood babysitter; and Jake Menges, a "Rudy veteran."

The perfect team for someone who's been in politics for five decades. Read more at The Intelligencer.