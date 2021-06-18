Taylor Swift's re-recorded Red will seemingly include a 10-minute version of 'All Too Well'

Taylor Swift is headed back to 2012 for her next re-recorded album — and much like Peter Jackson, she's ready to go long on it.

Swift announced Friday she'll release a re-recorded version of Red this November, which will be the "first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on" the 2012 album. The original release of Red included 16 songs, though there were 22 tracks on the deluxe edition. Swift also revealed that for the re-recorded version, one of the songs "is even ten minutes long."

While the pop star didn't say which song is 10 minutes, it seems safe to assume she's talking about "All Too Well." After all, her announcement tweet includes a scarf emoji seemingly as a reference to the song, and she's previously talked about a longer version of it that clocked in at that length. The released version ended up being about five-and-a-half minutes.

"I just started singing and riffing and ad-libbing this song that basically was 'All Too Well,'" Swift recalled last year. "It was that song but probably had seven extra verses. I included the f-word, and I remember my sound guy was like, 'I burned a CD of that thing you were doing in case you want it.' I was like, 'Sure.' I ended up taking it home and listening to it and was like, 'I actually really like this, but it's 10 minutes long. I need to pare it down.'"

Actually, maybe she doesn't! This will be Swift's second re-recorded album after she dropped a new "Taylor's Version" of Fearless in April, doing so as part of an attempt to gain ownership over her older work's master recordings. After a cruel summer of waiting for it, the new Red will debut Nov. 19.