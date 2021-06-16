Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel aren't super impressed with Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust apology

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) "has become notorious for her willingness to say absolutely anything with zero shame," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show, "whether it's conspiracies about 9/11 or the existence of Jewish space lasers — which is ridiculous. I mean, everyone knows that the Jewish space laser was taken out by the Buddhist submarine missiles years ago. But now, MTG is admitting that some of her recent comments might have gone too far."

That's right, "Greene did something unusual for her: she apologized," Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. "You remember last month when she compared congresspeople having to wear masks to the House to Jews having to wear the Star of David during the Holocaust? Well, yesterday Klan Mom paid a visit to the Holocaust Museum in D.C., and I guess the field trip did some good," because she said the Holocaust was bad. "It's amazing what a little education can do," he said. "She now knows as much about the Holocaust as every 6th grader in Washington, D.C. Quick! Build a Climate Change Museum, too. ... Next she's planning a visit to the National Air and Jewish Space Laser Museum."

On a related note, "remember this guy who put his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk" during the Jan. 6 insurrection? Stephen Colbert asked his Late Show audience. (They did.) "That man's named Richard 'Bigo' Barnett, a self-avowed white nationalist who on Sunday appeared on Russian state TV. He hit all the Russian Sunday shows: Oppress the Nation, Murder the Press, and Fox News Sunday."

"Of course, we're all anxiously awaiting tomorrow's big showdown: America's Joe Biden versus Russian President Vladimir Putin," Colbert said. "Back in March, Biden called Putin a killer," and he's "definitely a murderer," but "Biden is not going to be intimidated."

"It's a pretty big change of pace: First Biden was with the queen and having tea, soon he'll be with Putin avoiding all liquids," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show."Everyone's helping Biden prepare for the meeting, even some former Trump officials, actually. Yeah, immediately after Biden opened his briefing book, the Trump officials were like, 'You're already one step ahead of Donald, so this is amazing.'"

All the late-night hosts celebrated Tuesday's lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns in California and New York, and The Late Late Show's James Corden even sang a song about it with Ariana Grande. You can watch below.