On the 4th of July, White House to celebrate 'independence' from COVID-19

Independence Day is taking on a new meaning this year.

The White House is celebrating the 4th of July by hosting thousands of essential workers and military families, with the guests gathering on the South Lawn to also mark "independence from the virus," a White House official told CNN. This comes as more than 145 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 4th of July event will be the biggest in-person affair held at the White House since President Biden took office. Biden had hoped that 70 percent of all American adults would be vaccinated by the holiday, but with the seven-day average being about 1.1 million doses administered per day, it's likely the goal won't be reached until the end of July. In addition to the White House fete, the National Mall will also be open for its annual fireworks show.