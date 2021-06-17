1 killed, 12 wounded in multiple drive-by shootings near Phoenix

One person was killed and 12 others injured on Thursday in multiple shootings near Phoenix, police said. A suspect has been arrested.

Over the course of 90 minutes, there were eight drive-by shootings in the towns of Peoria and Surprise, The Arizona Republic reports. Police say the first shooting was reported at approximately 11:10 a.m. in Peoria, with the suspect arrested during a traffic stop in Surprise after 12:40 p.m. Of those wounded, four were shot, and the rest suffered injuries from broken glass and gun shrapnel.

The Peoria Police Department is leading the investigation, with assistance from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. No motive is known at this time, but police do not think these were acts of road rage. "We don't normally see road rage where this much happens," Peoria Police Spokesman Sgt. Brandon Sheffert said.