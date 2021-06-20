Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open

Jon Rahm won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday, closing with 4-under 67 and just beating Louis Oosthuizen.

Rahm, 26, is ranked No. 3 in the world, and is the first Spaniard to win the golf tournament. Earlier this month, he tested positive for COVID-19, and had to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament.

This U.S. Open win gives Rahm his first major title — a victory he'll likely never forget because it also took place on his first Father's Day. After winning, he hugged his wife, who was holding their two-month-old baby Kepa. "You have no idea what this means right now," he told his son. "You will soon enough."