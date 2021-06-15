In 'huge departure,' Associated Press will no longer name suspects in minor crimes

The Associated Press announced it will no longer name suspects in "brief stories about minor crimes" in which additional coverage is unlikely, AP's Farnoush Amiri reported on Tuesday.

In a huge departure, @AP will no longer name suspects in brief stories about minor crimes in which there is little chance AP will provide coverage beyond the initial arrest. This is an effort to minimize harm on suspects’ who later gain employment or just move on in their lives. pic.twitter.com/vj94QGHHiX — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) June 15, 2021

The new guidance is aimed at minimizing harm for suspects down the line, especially when charges are later dropped or a suspect is later acquitted. As AP's Vice President for Standards John Daniszewski wrote, "These minor stories, which only cover an arrest, have long lives on the internet," and "can make it difficult for the suspects named ... to later gain employment or just move on in their lives."

An important update from AP on naming suspects in minor crimes: pic.twitter.com/2rrdfTdxiN — Kimberlee Kruesi (@kkruesi) June 15, 2021

Reporters will also no longer link to outside stories in which a subject's identity is revealed, nor will they include mugshots, "since the accused would be identifiable by that photo as well." In addition, AP will no longer use the appearance of a mugshot to justify newsworthiness. Publicizing mugshots has become an increasingly criticized practice.

The so-called "huge departure" has received praise from U.S. journalists.

This is so, so important and necessary. Naming “suspects” like this does nothing but further criminalize people. I hope more outlets follow suit. https://t.co/oeKzJcGmwn — CiCi Adams🌸 (@CiCiAdams_) June 15, 2021

A good opportunity to point out that there's no excuse for small town news sources to run a weekly "crime report" with mugshots. It's not about public safety. It's about destructive gossip. https://t.co/XZQLFjm1k4 — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) June 15, 2021

Over half of the world's population "sees AP journalism every day," the outlet notes.