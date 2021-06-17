Israeli airstrikes target Hamas compounds in Gaza for the 2nd time this week

For the second time this week, Israeli airstrikes hit Hamas facilities in Gaza, with military compounds and a launch site targeted late Thursday night.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said the airstrikes were in response to incendiary balloons being launched from Gaza into Israel, where they started at least eight fires. On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes hit Hamas compounds where militants met to plan attacks, the IDF said. Those airstrikes were also in retaliation for incendiary balloons being sent into Israel.

Last month, Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire, following nearly two weeks of violence that left hundreds dead in Gaza and a dozen dead in Israel. For years, Hamas has launched incendiary balloons into Israel, and this is the first time Israel has responded with airstrikes, CNN reports. Israel Katz, Israel's former finance minister, tweeted that after last month's conflict between Israel and Hamas, his government "decided to change the rules. For every attack in Israel, targeted assassinations and widespread attacks on Hamas targets will be carried out."