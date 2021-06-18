Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

The Week contest: Booze rescue

Cans.

Diy13/iStock

byThe Week Staff
June 18, 2021

This week's question: Germany has announced that before it withdraws its 1,100 NATO troops from Afghanistan, it will first fly home their huge stockpile of alcohol — more than 60,000 cans of beer and hundreds of bottles of wine and Champagne. What operational name should the German military give this boozy rescue mission?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Unseen art

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Booze rescue" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 22. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 1 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 25. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Recommended

Great Britain has its 1st Catholic prime minister. Surprise!
Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds
Things that make you go hmmmmm...

Great Britain has its 1st Catholic prime minister. Surprise!

Biden suspends Trump's 25 percent tariff on Scotch whisky
Scotch
Slàinte mhath

Biden suspends Trump's 25 percent tariff on Scotch whisky

Almost all operations shut down as COVID-19 outbreak hits U.S. Embassy in Kabul
The U.S. Embassy in Kabul.
coronavirus crisis

Almost all operations shut down as COVID-19 outbreak hits U.S. Embassy in Kabul

Biden's Putin meeting rehabilitated his image in Russia
Joe Biden
Image upgrade

Biden's Putin meeting rehabilitated his image in Russia

Most Popular

7 toons about the Dems' Joe Manchin problem
Political Cartoon.
Feature

7 toons about the Dems' Joe Manchin problem

The Southern Baptist Convention is still cracking
Nashville.
Picture of Bonnie KristianBonnie Kristian

The Southern Baptist Convention is still cracking

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now
Bernie Sanders.
Sounds dope

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now