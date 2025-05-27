Introducing our new app

The Week has launched a newly redesigned mobile app to deliver a smarter, faster and more personal experience

The Week has a new app
Great news! Our app now offers more reading pleasure than ever before. As well as a digital version of the magazine every Friday, you have access to our daily editions, published each weekday morning and evening. Plus you can now listen to content on the go, with our brand new audio feature.

