Refer a friend: it's time to share The Week

Share The Week & claim your £20 voucher from M&S, Amazon & more!

You already know the value of The Week— it seamlessly saves you time and keeps you fully informed.

Now, it's time to share the love!

Refer a friend today and help them unlock 8 weeks free — a generous trial that's better than our standard offer. It’s the perfect introduction to The Week.

Plus, when your friend completes their trial and begins a paid subscription, you'll receive a £20 voucher to spend at your choice of leading retailers, including:

M&S

John Lewis/Waitrose

Amazon

The White Company

Bloom'n Wild

National Book Tokens

Boots