Refer a friend: it's time to share The Week
Share The Week & claim your £20 voucher from M&S, Amazon and more!
Share The Week & claim your £20 voucher from M&S, Amazon & more!
You already know the value of The Week— it seamlessly saves you time and keeps you fully informed.
Now, it's time to share the love!
Refer a friend today and help them unlock 8 weeks free — a generous trial that's better than our standard offer. It’s the perfect introduction to The Week.
Plus, when your friend completes their trial and begins a paid subscription, you'll receive a £20 voucher to spend at your choice of leading retailers, including:
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Hotel de la Ville: a love letter to the Grand Tour in the heart of Rome
The Week Recommends Style meets history at this beautifully preserved palazzo atop the Spanish Steps
By Vicki Power Published
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Climate change is fueling a physical inactivity crisis
Under the radar Too hot to handle
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
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6 perfectly hygge homes
Feature Featuring a historic stone cottage in Idaho and modern colonial in Maine
By The Week US Published