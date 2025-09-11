The Week US subscriptions FAQ

Managing your subscription

When does my subscription start?

New subscriptions can take 2-3 weeks before the first issue arrives.



You can view your first or next issue date on by clicking on the below link to take you to The Week Account Area .



If you require any further assistance please get in touch via theweek@cdsfullfilment.com or call 1-877-245-8151 (Monday-Friday, 6am-8.30pm and Saturday, 7-am-5pm EST).

Can I manage my subscription online?

Yes, you can manage your subscription online by visiting The Week Account Area . Here, you can change and update your address and email address, upgrade your subscription to all access, manage any gift subscriptions, report damaged/missing issues and temporarily suspend delivery of any issues.

How do I renew my subscription?

You can renew your subscription by contacting Customer Service, mailing in an offer you've received in the mail or by going online to The Week Account Area .

To contact us, please email via theweek@cdsfullfilment.com or call 1-877-245-8151 (Monday-Friday, 6am-8.30pm and Saturday, 7-am-5pm EST).

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Does my subscription automatically renew?

Yes, our subscriptions are set up as automatical renewals. However, you can opt out of this at any time. However, you can opt out of this at any time by contacting our Customer Service Team or through The Week Account Area



To contact Customer Service, please email via theweek@cdsfullfilment.com or call 1-877-245-8151 (Monday-Friday, 6am-8.30pm and Saturday, 7-am-5pm EST).

Where will I find my subscription number?

Your subscription number will appear on your mailing labels, and any notices that are sent to you. They all start with a 3-digit letter code, followed by 10 numbers.

My payment has failed, what can I do?

To update your payment methods, you can contact Customer Service to submit a new payment method.



To contact Customer Service, please email via theweek@cdsfullfilment.com or call 1-877-245-8151 (Monday-Friday, 6am-8.30pm and Saturday, 7-am-5pm EST).

How can I change my details on my account? (change of address, card/payment details)

You can do this by visiting The Week Account Area and logging into your account. Depending on what you wish to change, there will be an option on the menu to the left of the screen.

How can I pause my subscription?

You can do this by visiting The Week Account Area and selecting 'Temporary Delivery Suspension'

How can I cancel my subscription?

You can cancel your subscription by contacting Customer Service via theweek@cdsfullfilment.com or call 1-877-245-8151 (Monday-Friday, 6am-8.30pm and Saturday, 7-am-5pm EST).

Gift subscriptions

How do I renew a gift subscription?

You can visit service.theweek.com to renew a gift subscription.



Alternatively, you can contact Customer Service directly to renew a gift subscription.



To contact Customer Service, you can do this via theweek@cdsfullfilment.com or call 1-877-245-8151 (Monday-Friday, 6am-8.30pm and Saturday, 7-am-5pm EST).

Can I return a gift subscription?

Yes, you can cancel a gift subscription whether you are the recipient of the gift or the bill payer of the gift subscription.



If the recipient of the gift subscription decides to cancel their subscription, the bill payer would receive the refund.

Where will the gift subscription be sent?

The gift subscription will be sent to the recipient address that you add when you place the order.

How can I gift a digital subscription?

To order a gift subscription, you can place the order by contacting Customer Service via theweek@cdsfullfilment.com or call 1-877-245-8151 (Monday-Friday, 6am-8.30pm and Saturday, 7-am-5pm EST).

Delivery

Do you ship internationally? If so, how long is the delivery timescale?

Yes, we ship internationally. For monthly titles, we allow up for 6-7 weeks and weekly titles, we allow 4-5 weeks for issues to arrive.

What are the domestic delivery timescales?

We allow 2-3 weeks for the first issue.

Who delivers my subscription?

Magazines are delivered via the United States Postal System.

My magazine arrived damaged, what can I do?

We are sorry to hear that your issue arrived damaged. We would be happy to send a replacement.



You can request a replacement by visiting The Week Account Area and logging into your account.



Once you have logged into your account, please follow the below steps:

– Once you have logged into your account, please follow the below steps:

– On the menu to the left of the screen, select 'Report Damaged/Missing Issue'

– Tick which issue that you have recently missed and select 'Report'



Depending on the availability of stock, you will be informed that your replacement could arrive within 4 to 6 weeks or that issue is out of stock, and instead your subscription has been extended.

My issue hasn't arrived this month, what should I do?

We are sorry to hear that you didn't receive your issue this month. We would be happy to either send a replacement or arrange for an extension to your subscription.



You can do this by visiting The Week Account Area and logging into your account.



Once you have logged into your account, please follow the below steps:

- On the menu to the left of the screen, select 'Report Damaged/Missing Issue'

- Tick which issue that you have recently missed and select 'Report'



Depending on the availability of stock, you will be informed that your replacement could arrive within 4 to 6 weeks or that issue is out of stock, and instead your subscription has been extended.

Digital subscriptions

How quickly can I access my digital subscription?

Once an order has been placed for a digital subscription, you should receive instant access.

How can I access my digital subscription?

You can access your digital subscription by clicking Sign in at the top right of this page.



Existing members can enter their email address and password and new members will need to click Sign Up and create an account. New members may be prompted to enter their account number if the email address is not already on file.



If the email address is not on file, under My Account area, you will be able to enter your account number to link it.



For The Week app, you can use your account number to log in.

What devices can I access my subscription on?

You can access your digital subscription on IOS and Android devices.

Can I access the current issue more than once?

You can access the subscription for as long as the subscription is active. Once the subscription has been cancelled, digital access is also cancelled.

Can I read my subscription offline?

Yes, issues can be downloaded for offline reading. You can view these issues offline by selecting the issue they wish to read and clicking ‘download’.



Please note this has to be done for each issue required.

General enquiries

How can I see what offers are currently available?

All of our current offers are available on the subscription page. Please visit The Week Subscription Offers to see what we are currently offering.

What are the benefits of a bundle?

A bundle provides both the printed and digital version of your chosen magazine. The benefits of a subscription bundle means that you will receive access to the content online while you’re waiting for delivery. You can also access back issues of the magazine.

Can I purchase a single back issue of a magazine without a subscription?

To purchase a single back issue without a subscription, you would need to contact Customer Services via theweek@cdsfullfilment.com or call 1-877-245-8151 (Monday-Friday, 6am-8.30pm and Saturday, 7-am-5pm EST).

What payment methods can I use for my subscription?

The Week accepts credit and debit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay and Amazon Pay. If you wish to place an order on the phone, we can only accept credit and debit cards. You can also send a check payment by all mail.



To send a check by mail, please send it to the below address:



PO Box 37252

Boone, Iowa 50037-0252