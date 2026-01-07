11 hotels opening in 2026 that will move you to reconnect with nature
Find peace on the beaches of Mexico and on a remote Estonian island
If you’re going to set one new year’s resolution, make it this: try new things. If you’re down for a second resolution, why not go with spending more time in the great outdoors? Combine both intentions by visiting one of these brand-new hotels opening in 2026, where being in nature is one of the built-in amenities.
Alila Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Nature surrounds Alila Mayakoba, a secluded hotel situated on 60 acres of mangroves and freshwater canals in Riviera Maya. Guests will be able to choose between 182 rooms, suites and villas, including several that have interior gardens and private plunge pools. Expect a focus on wellness and outdoor experiences rooted in local traditions, like sunrise cacao rituals on the beach, temazcal ceremonies led by healers and lagoon-side paddle meditations. (opening in February)
andBeyond Sandibe Under Canvas, Okavango Delta, Botswana
At this intimate and immersive safari camp, guests will be in the middle of the action. Three solar-powered luxury tents, complete with super king beds and showers, sit in the Okavango Delta, where wildlife like lions, leopards, cheetahs and wild dogs roam year-round. Activities will include going on game drives and walking safaris, and with a maximum of six guests at any time, it will feel like you have the whole place to yourself. A nearby sister property, andBeyond Nxabega Under Canvas, is also debuting in early 2026. (opening in March)
Chesa Marchetta, Sils Maria, Switzerland
Chesa Marchetta fits right in with the splendor of the Alps. This 13-room hotel is a renovated 16th-century guesthouse from Artfarm, filled with antiques and decor made from Swiss stone pine, a “fragrant high-altitude wood known for its calming properties,” said The New York Times. Rounding out the property is the property’s restaurant, where “Northern Italian and Swiss specialties” shine, and a “weathered barn turned lounge” offers “elaborate cocktails.” (now open)
Eha, Hiiumaa Island, Estonia
Eha is a wellness retreat like no other. It sits on unspoiled Hiiumaa Island, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, right where “pine forests meet the Baltic Sea,” said Forbes. Eha’s retreats will be guided by the “energy and rituals” of each season and include Estonian healing traditions and activities like nature immersion, breath-led movement and foraging. The kitchen will “follow the seasons,” with meals showcasing fresh ingredients from the chef’s garden and local growers. (opening in summer)
The Lake Como Edition, Cadenabbia, Italy
Immerse yourself in the beauty of Lombardy at The Lake Como Edition, owned and developed by Omnam Group. The building is a “light-filled” 19th-century palazzo featuring “floor-to-ceiling glass walls” offering “sweeping views of the water,” said Travel and Leisure. Outside, guests will enjoy a floating pool and lake activities (ask the concierge team to set up a sunrise sail), while inside they can experience the Longevity Spa, a “high-tech retreat” with plunge pools, an herbal sauna, Turkish bath and thermal pool with Lake Como views. (opening in March)
Mailena, Loreto, Mexico
Mailena is ready to change the game in Loreto. This adults-only, luxury wellness resort is set inside Loreto Bay National Marine Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the Galápagos of Mexico. Guests will have the chance to explore gorgeous beaches, canyons and cliffs outside, then relax by Mailena’s pool or in the Wellness and Longevity Center, featuring saunas, sensory deprivation tanks and biohacking suites. (opening in late fall)
Nihi Hospitality Academy Rote, Rote Island, Indonesia
The art of hospitality will be learned and practiced at this one-of-a-kind resort. A training school will be the heart of the property, with students learning the ropes from Nihi Hotels employees and getting hands-on experience with guests. Initially, 21 villas will open on Bo’a Beach, giving guests gorgeous views and easy water access. They will also be able to take advantage of a Beach Club and a selection of ocean-connected adventures curated by staff. (opening in April)
Outrigger Phi Phi Island Resort, Thailand
You can only get to Outrigger Phi Phi Island Resort by boat, and the destination is well worth the journey. Guests will appreciate the elegant suites and villas, decorated in soothing greens, blues and purples to evoke feelings of calm. The property sits on Laem Tong Beach on the Andaman Sea, and adventure awaits for those who want to spend all day in the clear water kayaking, snorkeling, scuba diving and paddleboarding. (opening Feb. 15.)
The Sunny, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida
Find both vitamin D and sea at The Sunny. This 339-room oceanside resort has a private beach for guests and offers easy access to the Newport Fishing Pier, where diners can enjoy a meal above the Atlantic at the Sandbar. The hotel’s concierge will also be happy to set up outdoor excursions, including visits to Everglades National Park, bike rides and picnics in the park. (opening Feb. 4)
Under Canvas Yosemite, California
Experience Yosemite National Park the Under Canvas way. This is the company’s first camp in California and will be set on 80 acres of “pine-dotted forest” near the park’s west entrance, said Afar. Each tent includes West Elm furnishings, a king bed and en suite bathroom, with a select few also having stargazing windows. An Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) stop is across from the camp, giving guests easy access to Yosemite and its “giant sequoias, waterfalls, two remaining glaciers and dizzying granite cliffs of El Capitan and Half Dome.” (opening in April)
White Elephant Aspen, Colorado
White Elephant Aspen will be a hotel for all seasons. The boutique property, the third White Elephant in the U.S., is sure to draw skiers and snowshoers during the winter, cyclists in the spring, white water rafters and fly fishers in the summer, and hikers in the fall. Amenities will include private shuttles to and from the slopes and use of bikes to cycle around town. The 54-room property brings the outside in, with leather, wood and stone details and large windows showcasing mountain views. (opening Feb. 3)
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
Zimbabwe’s driving crisis
The Mint’s 250th anniversary coins face a whitewashing controversy
‘If regulators nix the rail merger, supply chain inefficiency will persist’
January’s books feature a revisioned classic, a homeschooler’s memoir and a provocative thriller dramedy
8 incredible destinations to visit in 2026
The 8 best comedy movies of 2025
The best drama TV series of 2025
The most notable video games of 2025
8 restaurants that are exactly what you need this winter
7 bars with comforting cocktails and great hospitality
7 recipes that meet you wherever you are during winter
