11 hotels opening in 2026 that will move you to reconnect with nature

If you’re going to set one new year’s resolution, make it this: try new things. If you’re down for a second resolution, why not go with spending more time in the great outdoors? Combine both intentions by visiting one of these brand-new hotels opening in 2026, where being in nature is one of the built-in amenities.

Alila Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

A rendering shows how the private plunge pools will look at Alila Mayakoba (Image credit: Alila Mayakoba)

Nature surrounds Alila Mayakoba, a secluded hotel situated on 60 acres of mangroves and freshwater canals in Riviera Maya. Guests will be able to choose between 182 rooms, suites and villas, including several that have interior gardens and private plunge pools. Expect a focus on wellness and outdoor experiences rooted in local traditions, like sunrise cacao rituals on the beach, temazcal ceremonies led by healers and lagoon-side paddle meditations. (opening in February)

andBeyond Sandibe Under Canvas, Okavango Delta, Botswana

Animals could wander by the tents at andBeyond Sandibe Under Canvas at any time (Image credit: andBeyond)

At this intimate and immersive safari camp, guests will be in the middle of the action. Three solar-powered luxury tents, complete with super king beds and showers, sit in the Okavango Delta, where wildlife like lions, leopards, cheetahs and wild dogs roam year-round. Activities will include going on game drives and walking safaris, and with a maximum of six guests at any time, it will feel like you have the whole place to yourself. A nearby sister property, andBeyond Nxabega Under Canvas, is also debuting in early 2026. (opening in March)

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Chesa Marchetta, Sils Maria, Switzerland

Chesa Marchetta rooms are rustic and homey (Image credit: Dave Watts)

Chesa Marchetta fits right in with the splendor of the Alps. This 13-room hotel is a renovated 16th-century guesthouse from Artfarm, filled with antiques and decor made from Swiss stone pine, a “fragrant high-altitude wood known for its calming properties,” said The New York Times. Rounding out the property is the property’s restaurant, where “Northern Italian and Swiss specialties” shine, and a “weathered barn turned lounge” offers “elaborate cocktails.” (now open)

Eha, Hiiumaa Island, Estonia

Its remote location adds to the allure of Eha (Image credit: Eha)

Eha is a wellness retreat like no other. It sits on unspoiled Hiiumaa Island, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, right where “pine forests meet the Baltic Sea,” said Forbes. Eha’s retreats will be guided by the “energy and rituals” of each season and include Estonian healing traditions and activities like nature immersion, breath-led movement and foraging. The kitchen will “follow the seasons,” with meals showcasing fresh ingredients from the chef’s garden and local growers. (opening in summer)

The Lake Como Edition, Cadenabbia, Italy

Spectacular views await at The Lake Como (Image credit: The Lake Como EDITION)

Immerse yourself in the beauty of Lombardy at The Lake Como Edition, owned and developed by Omnam Group. The building is a “light-filled” 19th-century palazzo featuring “floor-to-ceiling glass walls” offering “sweeping views of the water,” said Travel and Leisure. Outside, guests will enjoy a floating pool and lake activities (ask the concierge team to set up a sunrise sail), while inside they can experience the Longevity Spa, a “high-tech retreat” with plunge pools, an herbal sauna, Turkish bath and thermal pool with Lake Como views. (opening in March)

Mailena, Loreto, Mexico

A rendering of the massive pool being built at Mailena (Image credit: Mailena)

Mailena is ready to change the game in Loreto. This adults-only, luxury wellness resort is set inside Loreto Bay National Marine Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the Galápagos of Mexico. Guests will have the chance to explore gorgeous beaches, canyons and cliffs outside, then relax by Mailena’s pool or in the Wellness and Longevity Center, featuring saunas, sensory deprivation tanks and biohacking suites. (opening in late fall)

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nihi Hospitality Academy Rote, Rote Island, Indonesia

This property builds on the hospitality expected at Nihi Hotels (Image credit: Joe Kelly @alifeiimagined)

The art of hospitality will be learned and practiced at this one-of-a-kind resort. A training school will be the heart of the property, with students learning the ropes from Nihi Hotels employees and getting hands-on experience with guests. Initially, 21 villas will open on Bo’a Beach, giving guests gorgeous views and easy water access. They will also be able to take advantage of a Beach Club and a selection of ocean-connected adventures curated by staff. (opening in April)

Outrigger Phi Phi Island Resort, Thailand

Guests will have a secluded stretch of beach all to themselves (Image credit: Outrigger Phi Phi Island Resort)

You can only get to Outrigger Phi Phi Island Resort by boat, and the destination is well worth the journey. Guests will appreciate the elegant suites and villas, decorated in soothing greens, blues and purples to evoke feelings of calm. The property sits on Laem Tong Beach on the Andaman Sea, and adventure awaits for those who want to spend all day in the clear water kayaking, snorkeling, scuba diving and paddleboarding. (opening Feb. 15.)

The Sunny, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

The Atlantic Ocean is steps from The Sunny (Image credit: The Sunny)

Find both vitamin D and sea at The Sunny. This 339-room oceanside resort has a private beach for guests and offers easy access to the Newport Fishing Pier, where diners can enjoy a meal above the Atlantic at the Sandbar. The hotel’s concierge will also be happy to set up outdoor excursions, including visits to Everglades National Park, bike rides and picnics in the park. (opening Feb. 4)

Under Canvas Yosemite, California

Mature trees surround the Under Canvas Yosemite camp (Image credit: Under Canvas)

Experience Yosemite National Park the Under Canvas way. This is the company’s first camp in California and will be set on 80 acres of “pine-dotted forest” near the park’s west entrance, said Afar. Each tent includes West Elm furnishings, a king bed and en suite bathroom, with a select few also having stargazing windows. An Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) stop is across from the camp, giving guests easy access to Yosemite and its “giant sequoias, waterfalls, two remaining glaciers and dizzying granite cliffs of El Capitan and Half Dome.” (opening in April)

White Elephant Aspen, Colorado

A rendering shows the welcoming lobby at White Elephant Aspen (Image credit: White Elephant Resorts)

White Elephant Aspen will be a hotel for all seasons. The boutique property, the third White Elephant in the U.S., is sure to draw skiers and snowshoers during the winter, cyclists in the spring, white water rafters and fly fishers in the summer, and hikers in the fall. Amenities will include private shuttles to and from the slopes and use of bikes to cycle around town. The 54-room property brings the outside in, with leather, wood and stone details and large windows showcasing mountain views. (opening Feb. 3)