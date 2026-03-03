Underrated Italian gems for a memorable city break

Come summer, throngs of tourists descend on the likes of Florence, Rome and Venice to marvel at the historic architecture and sample the delicious food. But for those willing to look beyond these heavyweights, Italy is home to some underrated gems that offer all the ingredients for a memorable city break – without the crowds. Here are some of our favourites.

Livorno

This vibrant port city on the west coast of Tuscany is a popular spot for cruise ships, but it’s also a “winning weekend destination in its own right”, said Julia Buckley in The Sunday Times . Just 12 miles south of Pisa, Livorno (historically known in the English-speaking world as Leghorn) was built by the Medici family in the 16th century “to rake in the riches of Mediterranean trade”. Now, bars “unfurl” along the canal, and “ghostly” Armenian and Dutch churches “quietly crumble”. There is plenty to keep you busy, from Italy’s third-largest aquarium (great for kids) to the Medici fortresses in the centre where you can “wander the eerie bowels and ramparts, then exit via the modern drawbridge across the water”.

Turin

With its “majestic palazzos”, “beautiful 360-degree views of the Alps” and “world-class restaurants”, it’s hard to believe Turin has “flown under the radar for so long”, said Luke Abrahams and Alessia Armenise in Condé Nast Traveller . Perhaps “most importantly”, the capital city of the Piedmont region is the birthplace of vermouth and the “beloved Italian tradition of the ‘aperitivo’”, so you’ll find lots of bustling buffet bars here. And every second Sunday of the month, bargain-hunters flock to the Gran Balon flea market to “get their hands on all sorts of fine Italianate steals”, from retro furniture to vintage clothing. If you’re keen to experience the “real Italy, far away from mass tourism” it’s hard to think of a better destination.

Genoa

Some use Genoa (Genova in Italian) as a “stopover on the way to the Italian Riviera”, but I think it “deserves to be a destination in its own right”, said Lisa Niven-Phillips in Vogue . The port city has the “character, charm, culture and culinary prowess” of somewhere like Rome – but without the influx of tourists. A “stylish alternative to Marseille”, Genoa boasts similar “colourful, hilly streets” to the French city, with “buzzy bars spilling across pavements”. Days are easy to fill “taking in the exquisite interiors and impressive art collection” of the Palazzo Rosso, wandering through the “tiny, medieval alleys” and “exploring the city’s hidden parks”.

Bologna

Home to a “marvellous medieval centre” and “piles of perfect pasta”, Bologna ticks a lot of boxes required for a “memorable” trip, said Sarah Lane in The Telegraph . The “lesser-known rival to Rome and Venice” has plenty of “treasures to be discovered”, including its world-famous porticos and “monumental statues with intriguing stories attached”. But the real draw is the city’s culinary culture. “Food is taken seriously here”, from the Quadrilatero market (“bliss for foodies with its colourful medley of sausages, cheeses, fruit and veg”) to the excellent pizzerias and pavement cafes.

Trieste

With its “sprawling waterfront location”, “broad boulevards and historic cafe culture”, Trieste feels “perfectly pitched at the modern traveller”, said Paula Hardy in The Telegraph . Filled with “pretty public gardens” and “wine bars that tumble out onto every cobbled piazza”, it’s a relaxing setting for a weekend away. There’s also an “epic” art museum, the Museo Revoltella, and a “wealth of outdoor pleasures”. These include scenic cycle trails, coastal clifftop walks and ferries to the charming town of Muggia, “where you can scoff barbecued fish straight off the boat”.

