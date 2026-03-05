LS Lowry: The Unheard Tapes – a ‘fascinating’ portrait of an artist and his times

The programme stands as an ‘epitaph’ to the ‘vanished North’ of ‘industrial Manchester obliterated by the slum clearances’

Ian McKellen as LS Lowry
Ian McKellen appears as ‘the great Mancunian observer of ordinary lives’ behind the paintings of Pendlebury’s townscapes
In 1972, the artist L.S. Lowry, then in his 80s and a “reluctant celebrity”, sat down in his living room for an interview with a young fan, said James Jackson in The Times. It was meant to be a one-off encounter, but it turned into an ongoing “four-year project”.

In this one-hour BBC2 programme, Ian McKellen appears as “the great Mancunian observer of ordinary lives”, lip-syncing to the freshly unearthed audio from those meetings. This takes some “getting used to”, but after a while it is “impossible to look away”.

