The President’s Cake: ‘sweet tragedy’ about a little Iraqi girl on a baking mission
Charming debut from Hasan Hadi is filled with ‘vivid characters’
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
“There’s a terrific charm and sweetness in this debut from Iraqi filmmaker Hasan Hadi, a Bake Off-style adventure about a little girl in early-90s Iraq required by her school to make a birthday cake in Saddam Hussein’s honour,” said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian. The task sounds innocuous enough but, because the country is in the grip of sanctions, every single ingredient that nine-year-old Lamia (Baneen Ahmad Nayyef) might use to make her cake is near-impossible to come by. Undeterred, she and her pal Saeed (Sajad Mohamad Qasem) set off to find what they need and, along the way, they meet a string of “vivid characters”, from a “grocer who gives rare treats to a pregnant customer in exchange for sexual favours” to a postman who helps them, declaring cake “the greatest invention in human history”. The film “saunters and meanders along” but, throughout, placards and posters of Saddam pop up, “as if to spoil every happy moment and intensify every sad one”.
At times, the mood of this “sweet tragedy” of a movie is almost larky, said Danny Leigh in the Financial Times: Lamia travels everywhere with her cockerel, Hindi, for instance, who is a bona fide “star”. But the actress’s “small, grave face” – she has never acted before, and is superb – is the film’s soul. In this Iraq, not every adult is a monster but fish rot from the head down, and the evil of the president is catching.” At once “a road movie, a magic realist fable and an incisive portrait of the seldom-seen Iraq of the 1990s”, this film feels “distinctly Iraqi”, said Joseph Fahim in Sight and Sound. To its director’s credit, it never slips into “misery porn” but is instead infused with humour, even as it shows how its characters’ transgressions “are inseparable from their declining society”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Political cartoons for February 19
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include a suspicious package, a piece of the cake, and more
-
The Gallivant: style and charm steps from Camber Sands
The Week Recommends Nestled behind the dunes, this luxury hotel is a great place to hunker down and get cosy
-
Kia EV4: a ‘terrifically comfy’ electric car
The Week Recommends The family-friendly vehicle has ‘plush seats’ and generous space
-
February’s new movies include rehab facilities, 1990s Iraq and maybe an apocalypse
the week recommends Time travelers, multiverse hoppers and an Iraqi parable highlight this month’s offerings during the depths of winter
-
Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo: ‘funny, profound, must-see theatre’
The Week Recommends Rajiv Joseph’s ‘engrossing’ tragi-comedy about the absurdities of war
-
Iraq: the cultural resilience of a war-ravaged country
The Week Recommends It is now possible to visit Iraq’s ‘thriving’ neighbourhoods and ‘sun-baked’ attractions
-
Mohammed Sami: The Point 0 review – an astonishing, haunting show
The Week Recommends A powerful exhibition by an ‘outstanding painter’ who draws on ‘nightmarish moments’ from his past
-
Virgin Atlantic fined for violating Iraqi airspace
Speed Read Airline said the incursions were accidental and caused by the Covid-19 pandemic
-
Who is Edward Gallagher? The ‘evil’ US soldier launching a fashion line
In Depth Former Navy Seal ‘positioning himself as an influencer’ following controversial war crimes pardon
-
Chris Kyle: five things American Sniper gets wrong
In Depth Clint Eastwood's film celebrates Navy Seal Chris Kyle, but it ignores some inconvenient truths. Does it matter?