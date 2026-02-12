My Father’s Shadow: a ‘magically nimble’ love letter to Lagos

Akinola Davies Jr’s touching and ‘tender’ tale of two brothers in 1990s Nigeria

Godwin Egbo as Akin, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Folarin and Chibuike Marvelous Egbo as Remi
Godwin Egbo as Akin, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Folarin and Chibuike Marvelous Egbo as Remi (Image credit: Mubi)

A “coming-of-age film” with “inspired” casting, this Nigerian drama is set during that country’s turbulent 1993 presidential election, said Jonathan Romney in the Financial Times.

Mainly told over the course of one day, it opens with two boys aged eight and 11 (played by the brothers Godwin Egbo and Chibuike Marvelous Egbo) mucking around at home, when their father (Sopé Dìrísù, known for TV’s “Slow Horses”), whom they barely know, turns up – and to their delight, takes them on a trip to Lagos.



