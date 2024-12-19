Oscar predictions 2025: who will win?

From awards-circuit heavyweights to curve balls, these are the films and actors causing a stir

Ralph Fiennes in Conclave.
If voters decide to favour a 'legacy angle', Ralph Fiennes could 'emerge victorious' for his role as Cardinal Lawrence in Conclave
(Image credit: Alamy / Collection Christophel)
By
published

The Oscars season has arrived and with nominations set to be announced on 17 January, it's time to make some "bold" predictions, said Screen Rant. While certain films are "well positioned" to win, with various sets of data enabling "educated projections", it's important to remember that "there is always room for surprises".

Last year, "Oppenheimer" dominated the Oscars, scooping seven prizes including best film, best actor and best director (Christopher Nolan's first Oscar). Will this year's awards be as clear cut? Here's what the critics are saying.

