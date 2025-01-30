The Brutalist: 'haunting' historical epic is Oscar frontrunner

Adrien Brody is 'savagely good' as Hungarian-Jewish architect chasing the American dream

Adrien Brody in The Brutalist
Brady Corbet's film mulls on 'weighty themes' – but 'homework it ain't'
(Image credit: Alamy / BFA)
By
published

"Seven years in the making, and three-and-a-half hours in the watching (including a 15-minute intermission)", "The Brutalist" is "the film to beat" come Oscar night, said Kevin Maher in The Times. Nominated in ten categories, this "majestic historical epic" tells the story of a fictional Hungarian-Jewish architect called László Tóth (Adrien Brody), who flees war-ravaged Europe in 1947 to chase the American dream. Following his arrival at Ellis Island, he struggles to find his feet; but eventually his skills are noted by an imperious industrialist (Guy Pearce), who commissions him to design a mammoth cultural centre dedicated to his late mother.

Director and co-writer Brady Corbet "stages some staggering set pieces", and the central performances – by Brody, Pearce and Felicity Jones, as Tóth's wife – are "savagely good". This is not a "soft" film, nor a "reassuring" one, but it feels like "something beautiful, haunting and strange from the long-forgotten past".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸