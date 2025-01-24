The Week Unwrapped: Are exoskeletons the next frontier?

Plus, should we ditch paper passports? And will AI undermine the Oscars?

A woman demonstrates walking with an exoskeleton robot at the 2023 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference in Nanjing, China
A demonstration of an exoskeleton robot at the 2023 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference in Nanjing, China
(Image credit: VCG / Getty Images)

Is biomedical engineering the next frontier? Should we ditch paper passports? And will AI undermine the Oscars? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

