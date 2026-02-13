The Week Unwrapped: Have televised confessions quelled protests in Iran?
Plus, why has Elon Musk turned from Mars to the Moon? And will the BBC prove to be a puzzles champ?
Have televised confessions quelled protests in Iran? Why has Elon Musk turned from Mars to the Moon? And will the BBC prove to be a puzzles champ?
Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts:
