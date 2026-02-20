The Week Unwrapped: Do the Freemasons have too much sway in the police force?

Plus, what does the growing popularity of prediction markets mean for the future? And why are UK film and TV workers struggling?

A woman walks past the entrance of Freemasons&#039; Hall in London
The entrance to Freemasons' Hall in London
Do the Freemasons have too much sway in the police force? What does the growing popularity of prediction markets mean for the future? Why are UK film and TV workers struggling?

A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.

You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts:

