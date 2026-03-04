TV to watch in March: a new season of crime series ‘Deadloch’ and a fresh Steve Carell vehicle

While the titans of the entertainment industry continue their behind-the-scenes machinations with Paramount’s near-acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, the streaming content will keep flowing. This month that content is highlighted by these highly anticipated new and returning series.

‘DTF St. Louis’ (March 1)

After Clark (Jason Bateman), a middle-aged suburban St. Louis weatherman, befriends ASL interpreter Floyd (David Harbour), he begins an affair with Floyd’s wife, Carol (Linda Cardellini). The non-linear whodunnit narrative uses flashbacks to reconstruct Clark and Floyd’s burgeoning friendship as investigators Homer (Richard Jenkins) and Plumb (Joy Sunday) try to solve Floyd’s murder in the present. The show uses its setting to “heighten the bland normality of suburban life into a staging ground for absurdist humor” and delivers the “unsexiest erotic thriller ever made,” said Alison Herman at Variety . (HBO Max )

‘Rooster’ (March 8)

Steve Carell looks to continue his run of success on the small screen following Netflix’s hit 2025 dramedy “The Four Seasons.” In the HBO Max comedy “Rooster,” from Matt Tarses (“The Goldbergs”) and “Shrinking” and “Ted Lasso” showrunner Bill Lawrence, Carell plays bestselling novelist Greg Russo, who swoops in to rescue his daughter Katie (Charly Clive) and her academic career after she accidentally burns down her faculty housing and assaults her lecherous ex-husband (Phil Dunster). “Boasting a stacked ensemble and a strong central hook,” the show looks like a “warm, occasionally dramatic comedy,” said Jordan King at Empire . ( HBO Max )

‘Sunny Nights’ (March 11)

In this import from Australian streamer Stan, Will Forte and D’Arcy Carden play siblings Martin and Vicki, who relocate to Sydney to open a spray tan business. When Martin gets blackmailed by gangsters, the pair knock off a mafia henchman and plunge themselves deep into the Australian underworld, all while trying to keep their business afloat. Underneath the show’s “playful surface,” it is “fundamentally a crime story — one told with a disarmingly light comedic touch that nudges emphasis away from plausibility to sheer enjoyability,” said Luke Buckmaster at The Guardian . ( Hulu )

‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’ (March 20)

“Jury Duty” was one of 2023’s true surprises, built around the ingenious conceit of a completely fake trial, with only one person, a relentlessly nice contractor named Ronald Gladden, not in on the joke. The series turned Gladden into a kind of folk hero, and showrunner Cody Heller returns to the same well with “Company Retreat,” about a team-building event for a fake company named Rockin’ Grandma’s Hot Sauce. This time it’s Anthony Norman who is the only person unaware that he’s on a TV show. The follow-up “keeps season 1’s twisted spirit alive,” said Brady Langmann at Esquire . ( Prime Video )

‘Deadloch’ season 2 (March 20)

The hit cozy crime series “Deadloch” returns for a second season. Kate Box and Madeleine Sami reprise their roles, respectively, as Dulcie Collins, a buttoned-up small town cop, and Eddie Redcliffe, an absolutely off-the-wall detective sent from big-city Darwin to help solve a series of murders in the sleepy, fictional Tasmanian coastal town of Deadloch.

In season two, the pair head north to Darwin to help solve the murder of Eddie’s former partner but get waylaid investigating a murder in a remote river town of Barra Creek. It’s being advertised as the show’s “Tropical Gothic era, with a cast of eclectic locals from a world of crocodile-fueled tourism, overstretched Indigenous rangers, cagey locals and huge reptilian predators,” said Jesse Whittock at Deadline . ( Prime Video )

‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ (March 26)

This new series from creator Haley Z. Boston, who wrote “Brand New Cherry Flavor,” follows the eight-day run-up to the wedding between Nicky (Adam DiMarco) and Rachel (Camila Morrone). Rachel gets freaked out by a series of unnerving developments that are hinted at in the extremely creepy teaser trailer, which is “basically a full minute of everyone apologizing to each other in an escalating manner,” said Tony Maglio at The Hollywood Reporter. Building anticipation for the series is its executive production team: Matt and Ross Duffer of the recently concluded smash “ Stranger Things .” ( Netflix )