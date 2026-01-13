Scoundrels, spies and squires in January TV
This month’s new releases include ‘The Pitt,’ ‘Industry,’ ‘Ponies’ and ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’
For much of the northern hemisphere, January is the height of winter, a time of year when people tend to consume a lot of television. With several new and returning series headlining this month’s streaming options, they will have plenty to choose from.
‘The Pitt’
Season one of this network-style hospital drama was a discourse-driving hit. Unfolding over the course of a single (pretty terrible!) day, it included the carnage of a music festival mass shooting among many other hot-button storylines. In season two, ten months later, emergency doctor Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) heads in for his final shift at the hospital before taking off on a long, well-deserved leave, and meets his replacement, Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi). This season, the series “shows little interest in the kind of hysterical stake-raising that could easily turn a hospital drama absurd,” focusing instead on the “subtler pleasures of observing how characters evolve and connect,” said Judy Berman at Time. (Jan. 8 on HBO Max)
‘Industry’
HBO Max’s critically acclaimed drama about a group of callow, London-based financial traders finally found an audience in its third season. In the season three finale, staid trading company Pierpoint went up in flames after its sale to Al-Miraj Holdings — thanks in large part to the antics of its selfish protagonists — leaving many jobless, including the magnetic Eric (Ken Leung) and Harper (Myha’la), the closest thing this series has to a traditional protagonist, who is contemplating blowing up her new venture for the allure of illegal financial maneuvers. The fourth season “proves to be as gleefully provocative and endlessly perverse as those that came before,” said Ross McIndoe at Slant Magazine. (Jan. 11 on HBO Max)
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘The Night Manager’
The streaming TV era is known for the passage of significant time between seasons, but “The Night Manager” has really outdone itself, with its second season dropping a full decade after the widely-praised first. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Jonathan Pine, the night manager at a luxury hotel in Cairo, hired by MI6 to infiltrate and take down international arms dealer and billionaire Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). In season two, he’s still working for MI6 and gets drawn back into high-level intrigue after he’s asked by Colombian arms dealer Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva). The show’s “comeback is the first must-watch show of 2026,” said Michael Hogan at The Guardian. (Jan. 11 on Prime Video)
‘Ponies’
In 1977, Bea (Emilia Clarke) and Twila (Haley Lu Richardson) work as wisecracking secretaries in the U.S. Embassy in Moscow when their CIA husbands are killed. Rather than send the grieving widows back to the States, the head honchos decide to turn them into spies. It was probably only a matter of time before someone took the period aesthetic of “The Americans” and gave it a twist, and “Ponies” looks like it will situate itself in the spy saga universe somewhere between pure thriller and comedy. Peacock was “so confident in the idea for the show that a pilot” was deemed unnecessary when the series was ordered, said Yahoo Entertainment. (Jan. 15 on Peacock)
‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’
After the success of 2024’s “Dune: Prophecy” prequel, HBO Max is trying a similar maneuver with “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” a second spinoff set chronologically between fellow prequel “House of the Dragon” and “Game of Thrones” itself. Peter Claffey is Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall, accompanied by his adolescent squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) as they travel around Westeros in a kind of medieval road narrative.
The series is meant to be more easily digestible than its epic counterparts. The “markedly lighter tone, plus the half-hour-and-change episodes” make the series “feel like the rare spin-off that is actually doing something novel with its IP,” said Jack King at GQ. (Jan. 18 on HBO Max)
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.
-
Venezuela: The ‘Donroe doctrine’ takes shape
Feature President Trump wants to impose “American dominance”
-
Giving up the booze
Feature Sobriety is not good for the alcohol industry.
-
Minnesota fraud: Walz takes the hit
Feature Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will not seek re-election due to state welfare fraud scandal
-
One great cookbook: Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson’s ‘Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes’
the week recommends The beauty and wonder of great ingredients and smart cooking
-
Golden Globes affirm ‘One Battle,’ boost ‘Hamnet’
Speed Read Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony
-
A modern ‘Lord of the Flies,’ a zombie sequel and Jodie Foster’s first French-speaking lead role in January movies
the week recommends This month’s new releases include ‘The Plague,’ ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ and ‘A Private Life’
-
How to rekindle a reading habit
The Week Recommends Fall in love with reading again, or start a brand new relationship with it
-
11 hotels opening in 2026 that will move you to reconnect with nature
The Week Recommends Find peace on the beaches of Mexico and on a remote Estonian island
-
January’s books feature a revisioned classic, a homeschooler’s memoir and a provocative thriller dramedy
The Week Recommends This month’s new releases include ‘Call Me Ishmaelle’ by Xiaolu Guo, ‘Homeschooled: A Memoir’ by Stefan Merrill Block, ‘Anatomy of an Alibi’ by Ashley Elston and ‘Half His Age’ by Jennette McCurdy
-
8 incredible destinations to visit in 2026
The Week Recommends Now is the time to explore Botswana, Mongolia and Sardinia
-
The 8 best comedy movies of 2025
the week recommends Filmmakers find laughs in both familiar set-ups and hopeless places