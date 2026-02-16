The biggest box office flops of the 21st century

Amazon’s fawning documentary “Melania” opened in January to withering reviews and receipts unlikely to offset its $75 million budget. But losing tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars on a movie isn’t easy or particularly common.

For our list, we took a list of the movies that lost the most money since 2000, adjusted for inflation, and highlighted the top eight with Rotten Tomatoes critical scores of less than 30%. This avoids ensnaring perfectly serviceable movies that never found an audience, like 2012’s “John Carter,” or ones caught up in culture-war drama, like Disney’s 2022 “ Strange World. ”

‘Mortal Engines’ (2018, $219M loss)

Young adult dystopias have been a cash cow ever since “The Hunger Games,” but they aren’t guaranteed success. In “Mortal Engines,” a cataclysmic war has led cities, including London, to mount themselves on wheels (don’t ask how this works because it’s never explained), prowling around “absorbing” smaller towns for fuel and resources.

In one settlement set to be devoured by London, Hester (Hera Hilmar) is waiting to exact revenge against Thaddeus Valentine (Hugo Weaving) for killing her mother, and young historian Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan) joins her incipient rebellion. After a promising first act, director Christian Rivers’ film “devolves rapidly into a generic YA story with bland characters, poorly set up motivations and plans, and a general lack of personality,” said Tom Bedford at Film Inquiry . ( Prime Video )

‘Pan’ (2015, $199M loss)

This dreadful prequel of sorts to J.M. Barrie’s classic children’s story is set in Blitz-era London, where an orphaned Peter (Levi Miller) is sold by the crooked orphanage housemother Barnabas (Kathy Burke) to pirates and whisked off in some kind of floating steampunk vessel that dodges Spitfires en route to the magical world of Neverland.

There, Peter is forced to mine fairy dust and meets a young James Hook (Garrett Hedlund), and together they fight their evil overlord Blackbeard (Hugh Jackman). Featuring bizarre anachronisms (at one point the Neverland child laborers sing Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”), it is an “embarrassing pastiche” whose plot mechanics and mind-numbing CGI effects “leech the wonder out of the material and leave it bone dry,” said Andy Crump at Paste Magazine . ( HBO Max )

‘The Adventures of Pluto Nash’ (2002, $168M loss)

This 2002 Eddie Murphy vehicle features one of the lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores (currently 6%) of any major studio release ever — and deservedly so. Set in 2087 on the moon, it involves nightclub owner Pluto Nash (Murphy) trying to defend his establishment against encroachment from greedy casino owners led by Mogan (Joe Pantoliano).

He eventually goes on the run with one of his waitresses, Dina (Rosario Dawson). The reviews were so bad that “anyone involved with ‘Pluto Nash’ has tried to absolve themself of any responsibility,” said Nick Rogers at Midwest Film Journal . ( Tubi )

‘X Men: Dark Phoenix’ (2019, $167M loss)

The 12th installment in Marvel’s “X-Men” franchise and another box office bomb whose struggles were telegraphed by production and release delays. Sophie Turner plays a young Jean Grey, who may have been responsible for the car crash that killed her parents and orphaned her years ago.

Under the tutelage of Professor Charles Xavier (James McAvoy), her telekinetic powers become difficult to control after she is struck by solar flares while rescuing the space shuttle Endeavor. She flees as factions vie to use her powers for their own ends. The “worst movie ever in the X-Men series,” director Simon Kinberg’s film is so wretched that it “suggests the X-Men series is played out and beyond saving,” said Peter Travers at Rolling Stone . ( Disney+ )

‘Jupiter Ascending’ (2015, $159M loss)

Expectations were understandably high for a big-budget science fiction film from “The Matrix” creators the Wachowskis. Mila Kunis plays Jupiter Jones (one of the film’s least silly character names), a Chicago housecleaner who discovers that she shares identical DNA with a dead intergalactic monarch and may be the heiress of her malevolent empire.

Channing Tatum is Caine Wise, a half-wolf, half-human being who joins forces with Jupiter to save the human race from its destiny of getting harvested for a liquid that makes the galaxy’s rulers immortal. An unwatchable movie that is “inane from first frame to last,” it is festooned with “squiggly CG aliens and actors in costumes that would be laughed out of a Greenwich Village Halloween parade,” said David Edelstein at Vulture. ( Prime Video )

‘Ben-Hur’ (2016, $157M loss)

It’s not at all clear why Lew Wallace’s 1880 novel, “Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ,” needed a fifth film adaptation (to say nothing of a lackluster 2010 limited series). Jack Huston plays Jewish prince Judah Ben-Hur, who is betrayed to the Romans by his adopted brother, Messala (Toby Kebbell), and sold into slavery and then returns years to Jerusalem seeking revenge.

This somehow involves competing against Messala in an elaborate and brutal chariot race, with Morgan Freeman serving as Ben-Hur’s trainer Ilderim. This “Ben-Hur” is an “epic fail,” and a film ”that should be seen on a plane, on the 6-by-8 screen on the back of an airline seat, probably at 2 a.m. on a transatlantic flight, accompanied by a complimentary sachet of salty cashews, a vodka and tonic and then a meal of mechanically reconstituted chicken in a fillet-style serving,” said Peter Bradshaw at The Guardian . ( Prime Video )

‘The Alamo’ (2004, $156M loss)

Disney’s historical epic was plagued by production delays after its original director Ron Howard departed the project. Emilio Echevarría plays the Mexican General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna, who led the brutal, 13-day, 1836 siege of the rebel-held Alamo fort.

Dennis Quaid and Billy Bob Thornton play, respectively, Sam Houston and Davy Crockett in a film that bombed spectacularly at the box office despite competent execution of the titular battle. For better or worse, “every generation gets the movie it deserves,” said Keith Uhlich at Slant Magazine , including this “candidate for worst movie of the year.” Its depiction of Mexicans proves that “racism can be as much an unintentionally passive act as an intentionally active one.” ( Prime Video )

‘Stealth’ (2005, $155M loss)

Lt. Ben Gannon (Josh Lucas), Lt. Kara Wade (Jessica Biel) and Lt. Henry Purcell (Jamie Foxx) are fighter pilots assigned in the near future to fly a new stealth strike fighter for the U.S. Air Force, which they inexplicably use to bomb a terrorist meeting in Myanmar and then to avert a vague nuclear catastrophe in Tajikistan before a showdown with some kind of nefarious AI embedded in an unmanned version of the craft.

The plot makes zero sense, nor is it ever explained why these three pilots are used like some kind of global SWAT team. The film is an “offense against taste, intelligence and the noise pollution code” with a story that “doesn’t merely defy logic, but strips logic bare, cremates it and scatters its ashes,” said Roger Ebert at the time. ( Prime Video )