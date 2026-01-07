The Night Manager series two: ‘irresistible’ follow-up is ‘smart, compelling’ TV

Second instalment of the spy thriller keeps its ‘pace’, ‘intrigue’ and ‘sly sexiness’

Tom Hiddleston, Camila Morrone and Diego Calva
‘Steamy threesome’ or just another ruse?
'Steamy threesome' or just another ruse?

“Meddling with perfection is a risky proposition,” said Christopher Stevens in the Daily Mail. When “The Night Manager” first hit the small screen in 2016 the “sublime espionage thriller” was praised by many as “the best Le Carré adaptation in decades”. Another season seemed “inevitable”.

After a decade-long wait, the hotly anticipated follow-up is finally here. From the first few episodes it appears to be “another classy thriller”, said Anita Singh in The Telegraph, “albeit suffering from the lack of Hugh Laurie as cold-blooded arms dealer Richard Roper and Tom Hollander as his scene-stealing sidekick, Corky”.

Picking up a few years after the events of the first series, Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) is still haunted by his mission that brought down Roper. Now, he is trying to live a quiet life, running an unglamorous subdivision of MI6 – the Night Owls – dedicated to the nocturnal surveillance of luxury hotels.

