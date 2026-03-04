Music reviews: Charli XCX, Megan Moroney, and Mumford & Sons

‘Wuthering Heights,’ ‘Cloud 9,’ and ‘Prizefighter’

By
published
Charli XCX at the Wuthering Heights UK premiere
Charli XCX at the ‘Wuthering Heights’ UK film premiere
(Image credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
Jump to category:

‘Wuthering Heights’ by Charli XCX

★★★

‘Cloud 9’ by Megan Moroney

★★★

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

“Fans of country music should be cheering for Cloud 9,” said Trigger Coroneos in Saving Country Music. Yes, Megan Moroney is “not a strong singer” and her latest is “more pop than country.” But at a time when the pop music world is becoming more country, the 28-year-old Georgia native is doing her part to steer country back toward personal songs written by the person who sings them, and she “does so in a way that’s entertaining, infectious, and widely appealing.” Moroney’s third album seems likely to launch her into megastardom, yet “what’s striking about Cloud 9 is how little it strays from her past approach,” said Jonathan Bernstein in Rolling Stone. It’s “Music Row songcraft dressed up with Gen Z internet speak” and “set to muscular pop rock,” albeit with a touch of twang. Still, “Moroney is often a deft and surprising storyteller,” and these songs have “newfound emotional complexity.” On the country waltz “Bells & Whistles,” she sings as the other woman in an affair, expressing admiration for her counterpart before tweaking the refrain to reveal self-loathing. “I’m not me,” she sings, “without the bells and the whistles.”

‘Prizefighter’ by Mumford & Sons

★★

“Mumford & Sons have achieved massive success, but they’re still desperate for respect,” said Hannah Jocelyn in Pitchfork. The British band’s sixth album arrives as the three original members of the former quartet are well positioned to re-establish themselves as the elder statesmen of the stomp-clap folk pop that’s recently been revived by younger artists. Unfortunately, on this record’s first six songs, “the choruses can’t muster up the old dopamine hits.” Only on the back half, as guest stars including Gracie Abrams “expand the band’s palette” and Marcus Mumford starts singing about things he cares about does the music come alive. I hear the entire project as the sound of a seasoned band “trusting their instincts, pairing earnest reflection with folk-pop musicality that favors emotion over reinvention,” said James Christopher Monger in AllMusic. Though it’s only “marginally better” than 2025’s Rushmere, this album, recorded under the guidance of the National’s Aaron Dessner, “reinforces Mumford & Sons’ reputation as purveyors of quality comfort food.” It’s also “deeply rooted in the folk and country traditions the band knows intimately.”

The Week US