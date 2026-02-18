The best UK music tours to book in 2026
Must-see live shows to catch this year from Lily Allen to Florence + The Machine
Last year was packed with thrilling gigs from the Oasis reunion to Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour. And it seems 2026 is shaping up to be just as exciting with a packed calendar of musical treats including Lily Allen’s first tour in seven years, following her fiery revenge album “West End Girl”. Here are some of our top picks.
Lily Allen
Lily Allen managed to “pull off the comeback of the century” with her “unflinchingly honest” post-break-up album “West End Girl”, said Poppie Platt in The Telegraph. It was released to “rave reviews” last year, delivering “bombshell after bombshell” as she dissected her “doomed marriage” to David Harbour. “Gloriously messy” and “daring in its sonic ambition”, it was one of the year’s best albums. It’s little wonder the first batch of tickets for the accompanying tour “sold out in mere minutes”.
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 2 March, then touring (including abroad) until 1 November, lilyallenmusic.com
Robbie Williams
The “boy-band heartthrob turned pop’s quintessential bad boy” is back for yet another tour across a series of very “special” venues, said Platt in The Telegraph. Robbie is swapping huge stadiums for a collection of “intimate” venues, kicking off at Glasgow’s “storied” Barrowland Ballroom. This is a rare chance to “roar along” with Robbie’s classic hits “in a venue with a roof, so be quick”.
Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, 4 February, then touring (including abroad) until 12 September, robbiewilliams.com
Metallica
Metallica’s “M72” world tour will be “heavy music heaven”, said Ed Cunningham in Time Out. The most “interesting” shows are those in London where the band will play a “no repeat weekend” where fans can expect two completely different set lists and opening acts. It might be worth buying a few tickets…
Hampden Park, Glasgow, 25 June, then touring (including abroad) until 5 July, metallica.com
Florence + The Machine
Given the number of hits Florence + The Machine has had over the years, these shows will no doubt have fans “hollering to the rafters”, said Cunningham on Time Out. The band is touring with their latest album “Everybody Scream”, with stops in Edinburgh, Leeds and Reading.
The SSE Arena, Belfast, 6 February, then touring (including abroad) until 30 August, florenceandthemachine.net
Harry Styles
The “grand return” of Harry Styles after his three-year career hiatus is “finally here”, said Joanna Magill in Radio Times. He will be in London for a handful of dates in June and July, before heading on to Amsterdam and New York.
Co-op Live Manchester, 6 March, then touring (including abroad) until 13 December, hstyles.co.uk
Olivia Dean
British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean rose to “stratospheric levels after blowing up” with “Man I Need”, said Danni Scott in Metro. You’ll need to snap up tickets fast as she’s “already filling out arenas” just a couple of years after scooping BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year. “Giving pop a soulful spin, Olivia is one of the artists of the moment, so why wouldn’t you want to see her perform live?”
Albert Hall Manchester, 26 February, then touring (including abroad) until 18 July, oliviadeano.com
