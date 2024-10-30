Who will be the next James Bond?

Despite previous rumours of an offer being made, a replacement for Daniel Craig seems far from confirmed

Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is still the rumoured frontrunner for the role
It's been more than three years since Daniel Craig's James Bond was last seen in the explosive finale of "No Time to Die". Since then, the rumour mill has been working non-stop in providing tip-offs to who could replace him, and yet the identity of the eighth 007 actor seemingly remains far from certain.

At times it has appeared as though a decision on the new Bond "had been made" and it was "expected" that this was the year the "big announcement is made", but 2025 is now looking more likely, said The Scotsman.

