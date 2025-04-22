How will the next pope change the Catholic Church?
Conclaves can be unpredictable
Pope Benedict was an ardent defender of Catholic traditions. Pope Francis, who died Monday, chose a more liberal direction. Which way will the church, famously resistant to change, move under his successor?
"Papal successions are not like presidential transitions," said Anthony Faiola and Michelle Boorstein at The Washington Post. New popes do not "openly set about undoing the legacy" of their predecessors. But much can change in "style, emphasis, guidance and law." Francis backed away from the Latin Mass, allowed priestly blessings of same-sex couples and moved to decentralize the power of the church. But those changes didn't come without controversy, and could be reversed. "These innovations have been contested and rejected by many Catholics," said Rev. Gerald Murray. The next pope could "restate perennial Catholic doctrine."
Leading a church in decline
Francis "bent but did not break doctrinal orthodoxy," said Ed Kilgore at New York magazine. Those who hoped to see "full acceptance of gay or divorced Catholics" or the embrace of women in the clergy were disappointed, but the late pontiff "may have opened doors once firmly closed to future consideration." Francis reshaped the College of Cardinals that will choose his successor, making it more diverse, but he was "less concerned about doctrinal conformity" in his choices, putting both progressives and traditionalists in key positions. Everything is in play: The new pope could "be a protege of Francis, or someone inclined to turn back clocks."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Another challenge: There is a "declining number of Catholics worldwide," said Axios, with many Latinos shifting instead to Charismatic Pentecostalism. One of the "greatest failures" of Francis is that "he didn't focus on evangelism," said Andrew Chesnut, the Bishop Walter F. Sullivan chair in Catholic Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University. The next pope will likely "put some focus on appealing to evangelicals," said Axios.
'The de-Westernization of the church'
The selection of a new pope is "as much political balancing act as spiritual exercise," said Katherine Kelaidis at Vox. The conversation usually focuses on "progressive" and "traditionalist" factions in the "global culture wars" and will likely dominate the conclave that chooses the new pontiff. But there are other factors. "What the average Christian looks like and where the average Christian lives" is quickly changing: The church is in decline in North America and Europe, but rising in Latin America, Asia and Africa. Despite that, the church's "power centers have stayed firmly in the West." With Pope Francis' successor, that could begin to change.
Pope Francis "was not considered a radical" when he was chosen by the conclave in 2013, Molly Olmstead said at Slate. It is doubtful the cardinals "knew what they were ushering in." So there is no guarantee the next conclave will choose a successor "who shares Francis' more progressive ideals." Indeed, the "geographically and linguistically diverse cardinals" whom he put in place "barely know each other," increasing the unpredictability of the process. But Francis' key legacy — a church pivot to the "Global South" and away from Europe — is likely to stick. Whoever comes next, it will be difficult for him to "walk back the de-Westernization of the church."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Conspiracy theorists circle again following RFK file release
The Explainer Both RFK and his brother, President John F. Kennedy, have been the subjects of conspiracies
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
-
7 equestrian activities for when you feel like horsin' around
The Week Recommends These graceful animals make any experience better
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US
-
'"Andor" examines all sides of how empires operate'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
-
Pope Francis dies at 88
Speed Read 'How much contempt is stirred up at times toward the vulnerable, the marginalized and migrants,' Pope Francis wrote in his final living message
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Pope returns to Vatican after long hospital stay
Speed Read Pope Francis entered the hospital on Feb. 14 and battled double pneumonia
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Texas megachurch founder charged with sex crimes
Speed Read Robert Morris, former spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump, is accused of sexually abusing a child
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
What happens when a pope dies?
In The Spotlight Vatican protocol on a pontiff's death is steeped in tradition and ritual
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
-
Pope Francis suffers setback with respiratory episodes
Speed Read The 88-year-old pope continues to battle pneumonia
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
US Christianity's long decline has halted, Pew finds
Speed Read 62% of Americans call themselves Christian, a population that has been 'relatively stable' for the past five years
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Pope Francis hospitalized with 'complex' illness
Speed Read The Vatican says their leader has a respiratory infection, raising new concerns about his health
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
The Aga Khan, billionaire spiritual leader, dies at 88
Speed Read Prince Karim Al-Hussaini's philanthropy funded hospitals, housing and schools in some of the world's poorest places
By Peter Weber, The Week US